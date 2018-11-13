Emirates official says profit has been badly hit by higher fuel prices

FILE PHOTO: The Emirates airlines logo is seen on the back door of a plane at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates’ profit during its first half of the year has been hit by higher fuel prices and a strong U.S. dollar, the airline’s chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, said on Tuesday.

His comments came ahead of Emirates’ half-year financial results for the period ending September 30, which will be released on Thursday.

Emirates’ cargo business is excelling this year, Antinori told an aviation industry event, but added the first half of the airline’s financial year has “not been a walk in the park.”