DUBAI (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) secured a memorandum of understanding on Thursday from Air Senegal to buy two A330neo jets.

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the company's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The agreement was reached on the final day of the weeklong, biennial Dubai Airshow, Airbus said in statement.