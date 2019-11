Airbus and flynas agree on exercising purchasing options for A321XLR jets: industry sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Saudi budget airline flynas have reached a final agreement on exercising purchasing options to order long range A321XLR jets, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Flynas’ chief executive said on Monday that Flynas was in talks to exercise purchasing options for some or all of 40 Airbus A320new narrowboday jets.

The Riyadh-based discount carrier ordered 80 A320neo family jets in 2017, with purchasing options for an additional 40 aircraft. In June, it signed a preliminary agreement to swap some of those for larger A321 versions.

