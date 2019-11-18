Boeing close to winning order for 737 MAX from Turkey's SunExpress: sources

Randy Tinseth, vice president of Commercial Marketing for Boeing Airplanes, speaks during the first day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mahmoud Khaled

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) is close to a deal to sell some 737 MAX aircraft to Turkish carrier SunExpress, industry sources said on Monday.

Boeing declined to comment. SunExpress, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) and Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) did not respond to a request for comment.

Boeing was due to make an aircraft order announcement later on Monday at the Dubai Airshow but the details could not immediately be confirmed.

Reuters reported on Sunday that SunExpress, which uses an earlier version of the 737, was a potential target for Boeing at the Dubai Airshow as it tries to shore up confidence in the MAX after it was grounded in March over safety concerns.