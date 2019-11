Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and chairman of the Emirates Group speaks at news conference during the second day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Khaled

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned airline Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Monday the airline will face a tough second half of the company’s financial year.

“There are headwinds, all the time changing... This year has been tough. It will be tough,” he said.