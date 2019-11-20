U.S. FAA head says will be tougher on the certification of the Boeing 777x

FILE PHOTO: A large 777X banner is seen hanging over the Boeing 777X Final Assembly Building floor during a media tour of Boeing production facilities in Everett, Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the FAA will be tougher on the certification of the Boeing (BA.N) 777x, speaking at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson also repeated the message that the FAA was not following any timeline for the return to service of the grounded 737 MAX model and said time pressure cannot influence the FAA’s regulatory process.