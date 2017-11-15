Middle East's flydubai interested in Boeing's proposed mid-sized jet

DUBAI (Reuters) - Flydubai is interested in the mid-sized jet that Boeing (BA.N) is studying whether to develop, the Middle East carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow the airline wants to know more about the proposed jet.

Boeing is looking at potentially filling a market gap between narrow and wide-body jets with a new aircraft that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.