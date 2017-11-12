Flydubai seeks bids for potential 175-jet order: sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Budget carrier flydubai is in contact with Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) about a potential new order for up to 175 passenger jets, industry sources said on Sunday.

Flydubai, which along with long-haul cousin Emirates is owned by the government of Dubai, is already planning the next stage of its growth, months after taking delivery of the first of 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets, the sources said. The carrier’s current fleet are all Boeing jets.

Speaking to Reuters onboard a new flydubai 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow, Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith confirmed the airline was working on a new order but declined to discuss specifics.

With 737 MAX deliveries due to end in 2023, “we are definitely interested in a new order; we are working on a new order,” al-Ghaith said in an interview.

“We have the pleasure of time because we really don’t have to rush anything, but you will have something soon,” he said.

There were no immediate signs, however, that any order would be ready in time to be announced at the Nov. 12-16 airshow.

Asked about the request for proposals for 175 jets, al-Ghaith said, “With various suppliers we do a lot of transactions...(but) we only talk about it when it is done.”

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.