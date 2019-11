DUBAI (Reuters) - Jazeera Airways (JAZK.KW) is not happy with Airbus (AIR.PA) production delays that have delayed delivery of aircraft to the airline and it has not plans to place an aircraft order at this week’s Dubai Airshow, its chief executive said.

Airbus and rival Boeing (BA.N) are competing to win an order of up to 25 narrowbody jets from Kuwait’s Jazeera.