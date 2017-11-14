Kuwait airline in draft deal for 25 Airbus A320neo jets

DUBAI (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday it had signed a preliminary agreement to sell 25 A320neo aircraft to Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft supplier to Wataniya Airways of Kuwait.

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the company's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The memorandum of understanding, worth $2.7 billion at list prices, was signed at the Dubai Airshow.

Wataniya Airways resumed flights in July, six years after ceasing operations due to its financial situation and political instability in the Middle East.