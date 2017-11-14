UAE announces $684 million Raytheon laser guided bomb deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ military said on Tuesday it was buying laser guided bombs from U.S. missile maker Raytheon Co. (RTN.N) in a deal worth 2.5 billion dirhams ($684.4 million).

Logo of the U.S. defense company Raytheon is pictured at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The GBU-10 and GBU-12 Paveway laser guided bomb kits were the largest part of 3.34 billion dirham in deals announced by the U.S. ally at the Dubai Airshow.

The UAE also signed agreements to purchase artillery from Germany’s Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE), and a transportation contract with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways.

The UAE is a major recipient of U.S. arms, and has been involved in the Yemen war for more than two years as part of the Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

The civil war between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the internationally recognized government has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than two million.

The UAE military also announced its intention to sign a contract with Dassault (AVMD.PA) and Thales (TCFP.PA) to upgrade its fleet of 75 Mirage 2000-9 aircraft.