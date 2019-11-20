Emirates president says to restart airline expansion by early 2020s

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates airline will restart its expansion by the early 2020s, company President Tim Clark said on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow.

At the event, Emirates unveiled a $9 billion order for 30 Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners, paving the way for a reduction in orders for the delayed 777X airliner to 126 aircraft.

Clark said Emirates had not decided the breakdown of 777x variants it will take.