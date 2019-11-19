Emirates airline calls Wednesday news conference at Dubai Airshow

FILE PHOTO: The Emirates airlines logo is seen on the back door of a plane at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates has called a news conference for 0700 GMT at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday, organizers said.

No further details were immediately available on the event, which comes amid negotiations to finalize an order for 40 787 Dreamliners in exchange for a restructuring of the airline’s order for 150 777X aircraft that are facing delivery delays.

Industry sources reported earlier that chances of a deal being announced at the show were fading amid tough negotiations.

Bloomberg News reported that Emirates was closing in on a deal for 787 Dreamliners.