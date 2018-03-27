UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after fighter jet incident

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will not change its civilian flight paths, the chairman of its General Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday, a day after the UAE accused Qatari fighter jets of flying dangerously close to two of its civilian planes.

Asked if any changes would be made to civilian routes, Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri told Reuters: “We have no plans at the present time.”

The UAE called the incident - which Qatar denied - a “provocative action”, and said it had already reported two similar events to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations’ aviation agency.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai, Mansouri said the UAE would now complain to the ICAO again.