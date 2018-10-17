FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

PM May says UK has raised case of jailed academic with UAE

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has raised the case of a British academic who has been charged with spying in the United Arab Emirates with the authorities there, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

The UAE said on Monday that Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, had been charged with spying, five months after he was arrested at the end of a study trip.

“Foreign Office officials are supporting Mr Hedges and his family and have raised the case with the Emiratis at the highest levels,” May told parliament. “... the Foreign Secretary has personally raised his case with his Emirati counterparts.”

Reporting by William James and Sarah Young, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

