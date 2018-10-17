PM May says UK has raised case of jailed academic with UAE

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has raised the case of a British academic who has been charged with spying in the United Arab Emirates with the authorities there, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

The UAE said on Monday that Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, had been charged with spying, five months after he was arrested at the end of a study trip.

“Foreign Office officials are supporting Mr Hedges and his family and have raised the case with the Emiratis at the highest levels,” May told parliament. “... the Foreign Secretary has personally raised his case with his Emirati counterparts.”