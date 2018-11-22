World News
November 22, 2018 / 4:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Britain working hard to free UK academic jailed in UAE, his wife says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is doing everything in its power to free Matthew Hedges, a British academic jailed for life in the UAE on spying charges, his wife said on Thursday after meeting Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“I really appreciate the Foreign Secretary taking the time to meet me at this crucial point in Matt’s life,” Daniela Tejada told reporters in a brief statement.

“He has assured me that he and his team are doing everything in their power to get Matt free and return him home to me.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.