Britain working hard to free UK academic jailed in UAE, his wife says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is doing everything in its power to free Matthew Hedges, a British academic jailed for life in the UAE on spying charges, his wife said on Thursday after meeting Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“I really appreciate the Foreign Secretary taking the time to meet me at this crucial point in Matt’s life,” Daniela Tejada told reporters in a brief statement.

“He has assured me that he and his team are doing everything in their power to get Matt free and return him home to me.”