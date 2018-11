Daniela Tejada, wife of British academic Matthew Hedges who was jailed in U.A.E. for spying, talks to the media outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The wife of British academic Matthew Hedges welcomed his pardon by the United Arab Emirates on Monday and said she could not wait for him to get back home.

“The family and I welcome the news of the presidential pardon and cannot wait to have Matt back home,” Hedges’ wife, Daniela Tejada, told Reuters.