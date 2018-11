DUBAI (Reuters) - A UAE court sentenced British academic Matthew Hedges to life in prison on Wednesday, after he was charged with spying last month, two sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, has been held in the UAE since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai airport after a two-week research visit.

Related Coverage Britain says life sentence for academic in UAE will hurt relations