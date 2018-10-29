FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 10:08 PM / in 2 minutes

UK academic released on bail in United Arab Emirates: sources

1 Min Read

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - A British academic charged with spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been released on bail, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport after a two-week visit and was being kept in solitary confinement.

A spokeswoman for Britain’s foreign office in London said: “We are monitoring developments closely and have made the Emirati authorities aware of all our concerns. We continue to do everything we can for Matthew and his family.”

Writing and reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai and Elisabeth O'Leary in Edinburgh; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

