UK academic released on bail in United Arab Emirates: sources

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - A British academic charged with spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been released on bail, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport after a two-week visit and was being kept in solitary confinement.

A spokeswoman for Britain’s foreign office in London said: “We are monitoring developments closely and have made the Emirati authorities aware of all our concerns. We continue to do everything we can for Matthew and his family.”