ICD Brookfield signs 16 new leases for Q2 at Dubai building

DUBAI (Reuters) - ICD Brookfield, a joint venture between Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD) and Brookfield Asset Management, has signed 16 new leases in the second quarter at its building in downtown Dubai for the second quarter, it said on Wednesday.

The new tenants consist of multinational corporations, such as luxury holding company Richemont, as well as a number of lifestyle retail and food and drink venues, it said in a statement.