UAE's Dana Gas says received 'number of bids' for Egypt assets

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Dana Gas (DANA.AD) said on Wednesday it has received bids from some companies on the potential sale of its assets in Egypt.

“We have received a number of bids from a number of companies,” the company’s CEO Patrick Allman-Ward said on an earnings call, declining to say how many bids or from which companies.

Allman-Ward said the company would cover its outstanding sukuk, or Islamic bonds, of $397 million, due on Oct. 31, with the potential sale of its Egypt assets.

The company is in talks with banks to refinance the sukuk if the sale does not cover the whole amount, or if there is no sale, he said.

“We received bids for the entire package of onshore and offshore” assets in Egypt, the CEO said, adding that the bidders were given flexibility to only bid for development leases and not exploration deals.

Allman-Ward said the company was disappointed by the Egyptian government failing to make overdue payments by the end of 2019.

The payments are part of $111 million in receivables expected from Egypt. He said part of that amount is overdue and part is in the process of payment.

Allman-Ward said the company was pushing ahead with the development of its assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where over 90% of Dana Gas’ proven reserves are located.