World News
November 5, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches advanced defense technology company

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s government said on Tuesday it was launching a new company, EDGE, that will invest in defense technology.

“The new company will invest and bring advanced defense technologies to the market,” EDGE chief executive and managing director, Faisal al-Bannai, said at the ceremony. The company will employ about 12,000 people.

The launch was made at a ceremony attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the largest and the wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation.

Reporting Stanley Carvalho, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle

