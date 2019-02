Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, gestures during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The chairman of Dubai’s DP World said on Sunday the port operator was facing a challenging 2019 and the U.S.-China trade dispute had created uncertainty in the market.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said he expected both sides to reach an agreement and that the company would be able to cope, whatever happened with U.S.-China trade negotiations.