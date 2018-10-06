Dubai says FDI rose 26 percent in first half versus year ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Dubai rose 26 percent in the first half of 2018 compared with the same period last year, the government said on Saturday.

Yachts are seen at a dock at the Dubai Marina, surrounded by high towers of hotels, banks and office buildings, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The second-largest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates federation received 17.76 billion dirhams ($4.84 billion) in FDI in the first half of the year, the statement said, citing Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The largest and wealthiest member of the federation is oil-rich Abu Dhabi.

The United States, India, Thailand, Spain and the United Kingdom topped the list of the countries exporting capital to Dubai, the statement said.