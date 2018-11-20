UAE economy minister hopes to resolve U.S. tariffs issue next year

DUBAI (Reuters) - The UAE’s minister of economy said on Tuesday that his country should not be hit with U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel as the balance of trade is in the United States’ favor.

“I hope next year we will resolve it. We will continue to explain our case,” Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Abu Dhabi.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has promised to look into the issue, he said.