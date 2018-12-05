UAE economy to grow more than 3 percent in 2019: official

FILE PHOTO: Skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates economy will grow between 2.5 and 3 percent in 2018, before rising to more than 3 percent in 2019, its economy minister, Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri, told reporters on Wednesday.

The latest projections are in line with forecasts made by the International Monetary Fund, which said in October it expects the Arab world’s second biggest economy is likely to expand 2.9 percent this year and 3.7 percent next year.