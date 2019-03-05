Big Story 10
March 5, 2019 / 6:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE to invest $408 million in 'new generation' schools

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to build the first set of “new generation” schools, for which the government has allocated 1.5 billion UAE dirhams ($408.4 million), according to a plan announced by the country’s vice president and prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Monday.

The new schools will include laboratories for design, robotics, and artificial intelligence as well as health, environmental, and sports facilities, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Tweet.

Last week, he announced a new $8.7 billion housing plan and $3 billion in spending for roads and infrastructure in the northern areas.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
