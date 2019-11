Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil, the country’s second biggest oil producer, expects the global oil production cut deal, known as OPEC+, to be extended, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov told a conference on Monday.