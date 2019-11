FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday he was not worried about oil demand growth.

Greener energy will have a higher pace of growth in the future but oil and natural gas will grow as well, he said at a conference in Abu Dhabi.