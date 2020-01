FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Saturday all members of OPEC+ were committed to a stable oil market.

“All countries in OPEC+ ... are committed, not to raise prices...but to deliver balance and ensure the world is well-supplied,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an energy event in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.