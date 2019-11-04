Abu Dhabi announces Murban crude listing, increase in oil and gas reserves

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council approved on Monday the listing of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s Murban crude on an exchange, the emirate’s crown prince said on Twitter.

The council ‘’announced major increases in Abu Dhabi oil and gas reserves and made an historic decision to list Murban crude oil on an exchange,’’ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted.

(This story corrects first paragraph and quote by dropping the word “stock”, following an official correction of the tweet)