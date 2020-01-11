Chief executive of UAE's ADNOC sees global economy in better shape in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO, is seen on a screen during the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The global economy is going into 2020 in better shape than last year, Sultan al-Jaber, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Saturday, adding that he was pleased regional tension had dissipated in the past few days.

“The UAE will be the first country in the region to operate a safe commercial, peaceful nuclear power station,” Jaber also told an energy event in the capital, Abu Dhabi.