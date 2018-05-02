FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE warns investors not to deal with Financial.org

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ securities regulator, on Wednesday warned investors not to deal with Financial.org, an unregulated company that has attracted investors from countries across Asia and the Gulf.

The regulator issued an alert, warning investors against dealing with the website Financial.org and any services it offers regarding financial products, a statement from the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority (Esca) said.

Financial.org could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reuters reported in January that Financial.org is managing hundreds of thousands of dollars for Asian investors even though it is not licensed to engage in financial transactions.

Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar and Elaine Hardcastle

