ADNOC and Pertamina sign oil and gas development agreement

FILE PHOTO: An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a an agreement with state-owned Indonesian energy company PT Pertamina (Persero) on Wednesday for oil and gas collaboration in both countries and globally, ADNOC said in a statement.

The comprehensive strategic framework (CSF) agreement was signed on the sidelines of an official visit to Indonesia by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The scope of projects under consideration includes participation in the United Arab Emirates’ upstream oil and gas sector as well as refining and petrochemicals, LNG, LPG, aviation fuel and fuel retail opportunities in Indonesia.

The two parties will also explore collaboration across transportation, trading and storage in the UAE.