Commodities
December 10, 2019 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE-based Crescent Petroleum has invested over $3 billion in Iraq: CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based energy firm Crescent Petroleum has invested over $3 billion in Iraq, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We have invested over $3 billion in Iraq over the last 10 years and that rate is increasing,” Majid Jafar said, speaking on a panel at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

In March, a consortium led by Crescent Petroleum and Dana Gas signed a 20-year gas sales deal with Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below