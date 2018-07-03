FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE regulator orders asset freeze for Iranians on terrorism list: WAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority on Tuesday ordered firms to identify and freeze the accounts and assets of nine Iranian individuals and entities the UAE has placed on its terrorism list, national news agency WAM said.

In May, the country placed the nine on its list of terrorists and terrorist organizations for suspected connections with Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards after the United States did the same.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet

