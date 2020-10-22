UAE citizens allowed to stay in Israel up to 90 days without visa

FILE PHOTO: Emirati and Israeli flags fly upon the arrival of Israeli and U.S. delegates at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Citizens of the United Arab Emirates will be able to stay in Israel for up to 90 days on a single visit under a visa exemption agreement that the two countries reached this week, the UAE state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The UAE and Bahrain signed agreements last month to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to break what had been a long-standing taboo in the region.