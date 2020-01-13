Japan making diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf: official

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan gestures with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates should work together to de-escalate the tense situation in the Gulf, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, relaying comments by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

As part of a Middle Eastern tour, Abe met UAE leaders in Abu Dhabi. The official said Japan has a strong relationship with both the United States and Iran and was in a position to play a diplomatic role in defusing regional tensions.