Two workers die at Dubai aluminum furnace, EGA says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two workers died at an industrial furnace in Dubai, reportedly by burning to death, the operator of the plant said on Tuesday.

Emirates Global Aluminium said the accident took place on Monday as the men “were working at an industrial furnace, which was shut down for routine maintenance and was not operational at the time.”

The UAE-based newspaper The National said the men burnt to death after bricks collapsed on them and pushed into the smelter.

EGA said the authorities were notified and a team of EGA’s specialists are investigating.

EGA, owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and Investment Corp of Dubai, is planning for a stock market listing.

The listing was initially expected this year, but has slipped into 2019, sources told Reuters in May.

EGA produces 2.6 million tonnes of cast metal a year and is the third-largest producer of primary aluminum outside China.