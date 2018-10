FILE PHOTO: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan listens to closing remarks during the closing ceremony of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Kuwait's Bayan Palace December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates passed a law to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, it said on Tuesday.

The law follows a decree by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.