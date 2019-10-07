Business News
UAE economy minister says Lebanon's investment climate more settled

FILE PHOTO: United Arab Emirates' Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy attends the opening meeting of the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government believes Lebanon’s investment climate is becoming more “settled,” said the UAE economy minister on Monday.

When asked whether the UAE was readying a financing for Lebanon - which has one of the world’s highest debt burdens - Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri said “that has to be discussed with the government and they’ll make the right decision.”

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Lebanon investment conference in Abu Dhabi.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

