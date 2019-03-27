UAE's nuclear regulator close to issuing license for Barakah plant

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ nuclear regulator is “in the final stage of issuing” a license to the operator of the Gulf country’s Barakah nuclear power plant, a senior official said on Wednesday, without giving a timeline.

Christer Viktorsson, director-general of UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) was speaking at a news conference in Abu Dhabi.

Barakah is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), but problems with training enough local staff have delayed the startup of its first reactor several times. Barakah, the world’s largest nuclear plant under construction, should start operations between end 2019 and early 2020.