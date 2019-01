The OMV logo is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austria’s OMV will pay around $2.5 billion in a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to buy 15 percent stakes in ADNOC Refining and a new trading joint venture, OMV said on Sunday.

The final price is dependent on net debt as of the transaction’s closing date and on working capital adjustments, it said in a statement.

The enterprise value for 15 percent amounted to approximately $2.9 billion, it said.