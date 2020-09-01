Power demand pushes UAE August oil output above OPEC+ quota: sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates pumped 2.693 million barrels per day in August, in breach of its OPEC+ quota, after hot weather and people holidaying at home drove associated gas demand for power generation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A worker injects a car with fuel at an ADNOC petrol station in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The output exceeds the country’s quota under the OPEC+ supply pact by around 100,000 bpd, the sources said on condition of anonymity. The pact allows the UAE to produce 2.590 million bpd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are seeking to cut production by 7.7 million bpd between August and December.

The UAE will compensate for the August rise by reducing its oil supply and exports in coming months, the sources said.

OPEC+ countries that breach their targets are under pressure from other OPEC+ members, including de-facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, to reduce production by the end of September to offset any oversupply since the cuts were agreed.

The increase in the UAE’s crude August production stemmed from higher power demand during the hot summer months. It was boosted this year as people stayed at home because of COVID-19 fears and travel restrictions.

Curbing crude output also reduces production of associated gas, a byproduct used to power air conditioners and as feedstock for petrochemical industry.

UAE spot crude exports have risen since July because of destocking from tanks filled during an April production surge and lower domestic refinery runs, consultancy Energy Aspects said in a report last week.

The consultancy also said the UAE originally planned to raise its October output to 0.9 million bpd above its quota.

Following the consultancy’s report, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the UAE’s main oil producer, told customers it would cut its October crude term supplies by 30%, to comply with the country’s OPEC+ commitment, sources said.

An internal OPEC+ report found that the UAE, which made additional voluntary cuts in June, overproduced by around 50,000 bpd between May and July.