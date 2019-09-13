UAE’s Brooge Petroleum awards refinery construction deal to Spain’s SENER

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co (BPGIC) said on Friday that it had awarded a contract to Spain’s SENER engineering group to build a new oil refinery in Fujairah.

The plant will produce bunker fuel that complies with new international laws capping sulphur content in shipping fuels.

The first phase of the planned 250,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery will be completed in the first quarter of 2020, the company has said.

New regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will require ships to use fuels with a sulphur content below 0.5% beginning in 2020. Current shipping fuel is much dirtier, with a higher sulphur content.

Earlier this year, BPGIC listed its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange after merging with U.S.-based firm Twelve Seas Investment Co (BROGU.O).

The move was part of the UAE-based oil storage company’s expansion strategy.

BPGIC, which was set up in 2013, is one of the largest holders of storage assets in Fujairah.

Fujairah, located just outside the Strait of Hormuz, is among the world’s largest bunkering hubs.