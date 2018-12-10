Qatar’s exit from OPEC 'won't affect production': UAE energy minister

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Qatar’s exit from OPEC “won’t affect production moving forward,” the UAE’s energy minister said on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

Suhail al-Mazrouei said the UAE did not understand Qatar’s decision to remove itself from OPEC, which the Qatari minister of state for energy affairs said last week was a strategic one.

Qatar, one of OPEC’s smallest oil producers but one of the biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, is embroiled in a row with OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It has an oil output of 600,000 barrels of oil per day, compared to Saudi Arabia’s 11 million bpd output.