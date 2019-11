FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates minister of energy and industry Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Saturday that the UAE is “over 100%” committed to the OPEC+ agreement to curb oil production, state news agency WAM reported.

The minister said the UAE’s production under the agreement is 3,000,072 barrels per day.