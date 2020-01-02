UAE fund allocates $200 million to support economic projects in Pakistan: WAM

DUBAI (Reuters) - The de facto United Arab Emirates ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, instructed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to allocate $200 million to support small and medium economic projects in Pakistan, state news agency reported on Thursday.

The Crown Prince is in Islamabad where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two discussed “regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties,” according to Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet earlier in the day.