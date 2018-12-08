Women to get equal representation on UAE advisory council

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates federation president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has decided that women should make up half of its semi-elected advisory body when it is renewed next year, state-run WAM news agency reported on Saturday.

This will increase the number of women on the UAE council, which expresses opinion about public issues including bills and government budgets but has no role in forming or dismissing cabinets or ministers, from nine to 20 next year.

The 40-member Federal National Council is currently chaired by a woman, Amal al-Qubaisi. Half of its members are elected for a four-year term, while the others are appointed by the rulers of the seven emirates making up the federation.

The last vote for the elected part was held in 2015.