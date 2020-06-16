UAE can work with Israel in some areas while having political differences: senior official

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates can work with Israel on some areas, including fighting the new coronavirus and on technology, while still having political differences with the state, the minister of state for foreign affairs said on Tuesday.
Addressing a conference of the American Jewish Committee, a leading Jewish advocacy group, Anwar Gargash said communication with Israel is important and will yield better results than other routes taken in the past.
Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Alexander Cornwell